With the 50th anniversary of Earth Day approaching, now is an appropriate time to recall the Indiana, Pa., native who became one of the 20th century’s most influential environmental writers.
Born in 1927, Edward Abbey found success with both his novels and nonfiction works. He grew up in north-central Indiana County, and his youthful ramblings over the hills, farmlands and creeks instilled a love of nature, which directed the rest of his life.
Most of his works were set in the American West, his adult home. He first found success with the 1956 novel “The Brave Cowboy.” It was a favorite of recently-deceased Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas, who in 1961 made it into the movie “Lonely Are the Brave,” starring Douglas and featuring Carroll O’Conner of Archie Bunker fame.
It is the story of an independent, free-roaming loner (Douglas), who struggles against authority and changing times. An unwanted attempt to free an incarcerated friend sets him on a collision course with the modern world, symbolized by O’Conner’s character, an overworked, hyper-stressed truck driver.
Another of Abbey’s early novels, “Fire on the Mountain,” was made into a 1981 TV movie of the same name, starring Buddy Ebsen and Ron Howard. In it, an aging rancher battles the federal government as it attempts to seize his land to expand a weapons-testing range.
Themes of individualism and anti-authoritarianism run throughout Abbey’s works. He studied philosophy and received his masters from The University of New Mexico in 1956, writing his thesis on anarchism.
His best-known nonfiction work is 1968’s “Dessert Solitaire.” Anyone who enjoys outdoor writing will appreciate its compelling descriptions of life and landforms in and around Arches National Park in Utah. Reading “Dessert Solitaire,” one laments the loss of the unspoiled condition in which Abbey found the region, while also having to admit that most of us would never see it, if not for the development of the roads and other facilities that Abbey decries.
Abbey’s works and life arouse many such conflicts.
He was an avowed atheist who defended nature with a spiritual passion, and an unabashed anarchist who held several government jobs.
Abbey’s best-known and most-controversial novel is 1975’s “The Monkey Wrench Gang.” In it, four eccentrics, unhappy with land development in the Four Corners area, set about sabotaging everything from billboards, to bulldozers, to trains, and bridges, and, ultimately, cast their eyes upon Glen Canyon Dam, which forms Lake Powell on the Colorado River.
Some give “Monkey Wrench” the dubious credit of encouraging eco-terrorism.
The popularity of “Solitaire” and “Monkey Wrench” made Abbey a sought-after essayist and lecturer, furthering his reputation, influence and notoriety. Books such as “Beyond the Wall” and “One Life at A Time Please” offer insightful compilations of his articles and speeches.
If Abbey were writing today, it is hard to imagine how our hyper-sensitive, politically-polarized times would receive his works. While he wrote with humor, his eclectic mix of strongly-voiced opinions at times made him an equal-opportunity offender.
Right-wing conservatives may love his heroic depiction of the old rancher set upon by an over-reaching government in “Fire on the Mountain,” but will growl over essays in which he savages western land development and agricultural interests.
Left-leaning progressives may extol his preservationist environmental philosophy, but will shrink from his writings on immigration and the welfare system.
Despite that, his works remain current due to his clear, direct style, and because the issues about which he wrote are still with us.
Abbey’s most self-prized work was his novel, “A Fool’s Progress.” It is less free-flowing and assertive than most of his other writings, likely because of its autobiographical element. It is the story of a man’s tortured cross-country journey to his childhood home, ostensibly in West Virginia.
It is sprinkled, though, with place and family names of Indiana County, and is clearly Abbey’s literary attempt at making his own way home.
Abbey died in New Mexico in 1989 at age 62, his life shortened by heavy alcohol and tobacco use. In one final jab at authority, he convinced friends to bury him illegally at a secret location on federal land, a site that remains undiscovered to this day.
Those interested in learning more about Abbey, including his life-long connection to the Appalachian hills, should read the excellent biography, “Edward Abbey: A Life,” by James M. Cahalan, professor emeritus of English at IUP.
It was the source for some of my historical information on Abbey’s life.
