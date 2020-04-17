Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High 44F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.