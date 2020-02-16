Thomas A Sabo

Happy Valentine’s Day.
You probably said it just a few days ago. But what did you mean when you said it? Were you stopping to smell the roses, or were you just going through a perfunctory oral statement backed up by some casual purchase?
Some musing from a teacher who loves the meanings of the language he taught, and a reader of the poetry of Rod McKuen.
McKuen, whose popularity peaked in the critical stages of the Vietnam conflict, wrote a poem on what it means to say “I love you.” He pointed out that the word love has too many meanings, and as a result weakens itself when overused. An example he used in the poem was to compare a woman he had special feelings for to eating ice cream.
A person can as easily say I love ice cream as I love you, he wrote.
But does that mean there is no difference between the pleasure you get from eating a food you like and that deep-in-your heart bond you have for a person that you feel for no one else?
Eskimos, I read, have 14 different words for snow. Snow may be just snow in moderate climates, but where they live knowing the difference between the different kinds of snow can be of critical importance. McKuen apparently was seeing love in the way Eskimos see snow: One word, such an important word, should not be a one-size-fits-all thing.
Love can morph. At one moment it can take the shape of a noun. In an instant it can change itself into a verb.
Young school children learn that nouns are naming words, and they can put a name on a person, place or thing. When the aspiring Cupid says “I send you all my love”, love is a noun, the name of a feeling and a gift. But when Cupid says “I love you,” love becomes a verb, a statement of action.
McKuen would point out that thoughtlessly saying “I love you” can become perfunctory.
Perfunctory is a word to understand. Shirley Jackson used it in her short story “The Lottery.”
In a sense like Valentine’s Day or any of the other days we supposedly observe or commemorate, such as Memorial Day, the story is about a community living out a day that has been picked out to be atonement day.
Atonement Day is the traditional day to locate evil by the heads of households drawing lots out of a wooden box.
The one who draws the wood chip, or as she notes, slip of paper since the wood chips over the years have been lost, with a black dot on it has been revealed by God to be the head of a family that is the source of evil. After the family member is identified by the same process, (s)he is stoned to death, or more precisely, (s)he is killed with the evil inside him or her. The community is safe for another year.
Perfunctory is how something is done. It is an adjective, a word describing actions done merely as a routine, done thoughtlessly because it has lost its importance by becoming habitual. Thoughtlessly and habitually to the point in the story of stoning someone to death.
In his poem, McKuen would have you think on Valentine’s Day whether you truly have stopped to actually embrace the sense of the love you should fully appreciate.
Or did you bring or send flowers, or chocolates or some other thing because it is what you over passing time have come to routinely expect to be accepted?
For those of us old enough to remember, Jimmy Durante would close his television show by walking toward the back of a darkened stage through a series of spotlights.
At the last one he would stop, turn, tilt his hat, look upward, and say to some mysterious woman, “Goodnight, Mrs. Calabash, wherever you are.”
In a homage to Jimmy, I stand in my spotlight, smile, and say, “Happy Valentine’s Day, Beth, whoever you are.”
