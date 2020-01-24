He probably didn’t foresee it in 1961 when standup comedian Bob Newhart recorded “The Cruise of the USS Codfish” that the joke could apply to Donald Trump as well as the men of the nuclear submarine as it completed a two-year endurance test under water.
Trump is completing three years of being president of the most powerful country in the world, and his record is no better than that of the Codfish.
Before surfacing to end the mission, Newhart, as commander of the sub, addresses the assembled men to review the many mishaps they had endured. He suggests that possibly the worst event was the unauthorized firing of a torpedo at Miami Beach.
He goes on to say that two things were acting against it: 1) Newsmen should have noted it was the offseason, and 2) it happened on what is known as a “slow news day.”
What in Trump’s pressurized world swirling around impeachment might be similar to a slow news day’s firing on Miami? How about shooting down, literally, a significant political/military opponent?
Trump knows the tricks of the slight-of-hand magician: The trick works when the target audience is distracted from where their real attention should be. While Americans should be focusing on the issues of the charges against him, Trump sidetracks them as he speaks of the economy and how it has grown during his presidency.
It helps, too, that the focus of the news shifts, at least temporarily, to covering a fire in Australia that could change the country forever. Impeachment can take a back burner while a fire of almost historical size fills the headlines.
But what can shift attention from impeachment proceedings better than the assassination of a man whose death might lead to war? Trump’s military advisers put a name on the table for discussion, Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, thinking any sane, balanced, reasonable person would leave it there. These men forgot they were dealing with Trump.
Is the possibility of war a reasonable playing card in an effort to fend off impeachment? Especially when it is not a necessity at all?
Trump surely knows that if John Kennedy were alive today and wanted to write a sequel to his book there would be nobody in today’s Congress to write about.
In 1954-55 while recuperating from surgery on his back, Kennedy passed time by supposedly writing the book “Profiles in Courage.” The book is a set of biographies that describe acts of bravery and integrity by eight United States senators who had the courage to put the welfare of the country above their political careers. Trump knows there is a sad absence of past courage in Washington today.
No matter how strongly some Republican senators privately disagree with Trump as a person and/or as a president, they will publicly put party banding above doing what a conscientious, free-thinking voted representative should do.
Kennedy won the Pulitzer Prize for writing the book (and partly because his father called in some favors), but much of the prize is the book’s content.
Knowing and missing the actions of Thomas Hart Benton, Daniel Webster, Sam Huston and five other men who possessed sufficient courage, and who loved their country enough to do what was best for its future interests, is worth the read.
Trump claims he wants to make America great again.
It is difficult to imagine that can be accomplished through the more than 20,000 lies he has uttered since assuming the office of president. But a step forward to America being great again would be for members of Congress to vote on impeachment and other issues based on what they individually think is best for the country, not how the party tells them to vote.
As for Newhart and a contemporary USS Codfish, the commander could say, “You know, men, that unfortunate shooting down of a Ukrainian jetliner with 176 lives lost. That can best be described as ‘unintentional’ …”
