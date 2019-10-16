“It is more fitting for a man to laugh at life than to lament over it.”
– Seneca the Younger
Friends, Penn Staters, countrymen, lend me your ears. I come to praise David Peterson, not to bury him!
Well, OK, Shakespeare reversed praise and bury in Marc Antony’s eulogy over the fallen Caesar. But there was method to his madness: use of irony to disguise the point he was making. Let us non-Shakespeareans not be as subtle.
To sum things up, Peterson was once a proud “We are Penn State” loyalist, hearkening back decades ago to the glory days of the Joe Paterno era. The players were boys you could be proud of: they had conservative haircuts, no tattoos and felt no need to be exhibitionists in the end zone when they scored touchdowns.
In the same era there was a folk song, “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?” Peterson, speaking for many of his generation, asked where has the Paterno age of football gone?
He expressed his exasperation in a letter to a player who is black, but more importantly to Peterson, a player who doesn’t fit his Paterno-age idea of what a Penn State player used to look like and maybe still should.
In his “I Have a Dream” speech, Martin Luther King argued we should judge a person by the content of his character and not by the color of his skin. Although Peterson was commenting on players’ appearance and actions representing his school, not the color of his skin, he was called out by some as being a racist.
Another great coach of the Paterno era was John Wooden. UCLA was his school and basketball was his game.
While Wooden was coach, the school enjoyed unparalleled success and part of it, of course, was the players who wanted to play for Wooden.
One of those players was Bill Walton. Wooden knew how important Walton was to his team and you would think he would have been thoughtful in considering Walton’s request: “Coach,” he said, “I want to wear facial hair.”
Wooden’s response was immediate. “We’re going to miss you around here, Bill.”
Walton opted to stay.
Was Wooden right, was the school right to give a coach such power, to enforce a restrictive dress code on his players? Was it important how the players looked? Or only how they played?
Peterson, a Penn State football fan, most likely is proud of the Steelers great teams of the ‘70s and the contributions to its success by two Penn State players, Franco Harris and Jack Ham. No long hair there, no tattoos, no on-field celebrations when they excelled, which they often did. They were Penn State alumni and they did the school proud.
In his Oct. 9 “Causing an uproar” article on Peterson’s letter, editor Chip Minemyer wonders the cause of “a social-media firestorm over claims of racial insensitivity.” He asks if the issue is “a case of cultural insensitivity or generational disconnect.”
Peterson laments an age he once knew and issues a complaint about the age that has replaced it. A thought to consider is one expressed by Edmund Burke:
“To complain of the age we live in, to murmur at the present possessors of power, to lament the past, to conceive extravagant hopes of the future, are the common dispositions of the greatest part of mankind.”
A complaint that can be made about the age we live in is how anxious many people are to take what can be an innocent remark and twist it into being racist. To say he recalls and laments the erosion of the approach and standards of the Paterno and Wooden eras does not make Peterson a racist, except to those who want it to be.
Yet there is a challenge for Peterson and those of his generation expressed in the Seneca the Younger quote. The lifestyle of their youth, along with the folk song flowers, is gone, a long time passing. Which is the better, and likely more difficult thing to do? Tolerate what football has become and laugh your way through it? Or lament the passing of what it was, and like Peterson, cancel your season tickets?
