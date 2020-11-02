Thaddeus Pawlowski

The national media seem to understand that the 2020 election could be decided in Johnstown, but doesn’t spend much time considering how much it could mean to Johnstown.
Four years ago, voters in Cambria County were energized by Donald Trump’s promises of building infrastructure and bringing back good-paying energy and manufacturing jobs. It was a commonsense economic message that rang louder than all the overt racism and sexism that most Trump voters wrestled with their consciences to ignore.
Today we are in depths of national depression brought on by the colossal failure of the White House to contain the pandemic. Our infrastructure continues to crumble and the trade wars with China and rolling back of environmental regulations have been job killers.
Even before the pandemic, Trump was strangling economic growth and progress by alienating us from our geopolitical and economic allies and doubling down on dying fossil fuel industries while other nations accelerated toward clean energy futures. While wildfires burn in the west and hurricanes slam into the coasts, Trump denies the science of climate change.
Joe Biden and his future allies in Congress, such as congressional candidate Todd Rowley, are offering Johnstown a better future. They know that there are more good jobs and opportunities in protecting our environment and rebuilding our infrastructure than there are in Trump’s empty promises and the GOP’s peonage to the ultra-rich and corporations.
Johnstown is the perfect place to create green jobs, as I described in an opinion piece in this paper at this time last year.
It is absurd that any aspiration for a pro-active and functional government can now be cast as “socialism.”
Did anyone think that John Murtha was a socialist? Are Social Security, Medicare, public education and the post office all socialist? Is paying taxes socialist? Is the Inclined Plane a socialist boondoggle?
No, the public sector has always played a major role in securing freedom and opportunity for all Americans, and we need our tax dollars to work on our behalf now more than ever.
I love and admire the resilience and determination of the people of Johnstown.
Like many others who grew up here, I moved away seeking opportunity, but every day since then I’ve thought about why there wasn’t more opportunity back home.
I was sad to read an article in The Tribune-Democrat a few months back that reported the steep declines in population in Cambria County. To keep its population and grow, Johnstown needs a federal stimulus that hasn’t been seen since the last world war.
The twin challenges of climate change and COVID recovery offer that opportunity for a national mobilization.
Let’s get to work.
Finally, one of the things that makes Johnstown great is its rich heritage as a place where immigrants have come to work hard and make better lives. We celebrate that every year together in Cambria City.
Trump had a political moment stoking irrational fears of immigration. This xenophobia is an old and ugly story in American politics, but Trump’s moment with it will pass. These divisions do not reflect who we are as Americans, and they don’t reflect the proud history of Johnstown.
