GOLDFEDER[mdash] Helaine 80, Johnstown, died September 3, 2019. She was born October 1, 1938, in Johnstown. She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, at Picking-Treece-Bennett Mortuary, Inc., 921 Menoher Blvd. (ptbmortuary.com)