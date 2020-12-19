Steve Nunez

On the 12th day of the pandemic, COVID gave to me ...

12 days of quarantine

11 days of mask wearing

10 hours of Zoom

9 extra pounds

8 hours of walking

7 hours of phone calls

6 hours of boredom

5 seasons ...

of ...

“Breaking Bad” ...

4 socially distanced friends

3 curbside shoppings

2 worn masks

and ...

one ...

lonesome ...

roll ...

of toilet paper.

May the holidays be filled with good cheer and a house full of presents.

But if COVID has taught us nothing else, it has taught us that our family, friends and colleagues are the best gift we can ever receive.

Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Happy holidays.

See you at Penn Highlands. 

Steve Nunez is president of Pennsylvania Highlands Community College. He writes a monthly column in The Tribune-Democrat and at www.TribDem.com.

