Steve Nunez

On the 12th day of the pandemic, COVID gave to me ...
12 days of quarantine
11 days of mask wearing
10 hours of Zoom
9 extra pounds
8 hours of walking
7 hours of phone calls
6 hours of boredom
5 seasons ...
of ...
“Breaking Bad” ...
4 socially distanced friends
3 curbside shoppings
2 worn masks
and ...
one ...
lonesome ...
roll ...
of toilet paper.
May the holidays be filled with good cheer and a house full of presents.
But if COVID has taught us nothing else, it has taught us that our family, friends and colleagues are the best gift we can ever receive.
Stay safe. Stay healthy.
Happy holidays.
See you at Penn Highlands.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.