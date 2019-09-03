Star Parker

SIGNORINO[mdash] Rose Marie, 85, of Upper Yoder, died on August 30, 2019. Born December 16, 1933 in Nanty Glo, daughter of Julian and Anne (Tononi) Dino. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, S. Samuel, who passed in 2017, infant son, Vincent, sisters, Annette Rector and Patricia Schult…