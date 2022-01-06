There is inspiration in a new, clear calendar.
And I don’t mean the one on a cellphone.
White pages. Clean spaces. Twelve months of possibilities.
Good, bad or more COVID – who knows what the days ahead will bring.
I prefer a large, old-school desk model, the kind that covers a large space and has blocks big enough for notes.
Sadly, though, those don’t seem to be as common nowadays. My back-up is the notebook style.
The calendar acquisition is always paired with the purchase of a new pack of multi-colored ink pens.
I feel an overwhelming compulsion to start the new year with organization and color coordination.
Cerulean blue ink for in-office meetings or, as in the case the past two years, Zoom calls.
Orange for planning reminders – “Start pulling WV Press contest entries” or “Check on status of (such-and-such) cold case.”
Purple is typically reserved for mundane, day-to-day reminders that don’t involve crime. “Sign off on expense forms” or the glaring, all-caps prompt that greets me every two weeks — “PAYROLL!”
This one is usually underlined.
Red is for crime or, more specifically, court. Is is wrong to denote a murder trial in a color that reflects blood?
While I can probably get buy with the ink shade, it is likely bad taste to pair the calendar item with a doodle of a gun or knife. (Before you judge, just remember that journalism can be a dark and crazy job.)
But not all of my quick scribbles are inappropriate.
One of my favorite calendar items is the designation of a week off in the spring, also known as my “May-cation.” These seven days are noted in a rainbow of colors and a few five-second flower sketches.
It’s a ray of happy surrounded by blocks of court hearings and, you know, “PAYROLL!”
● ● ●
But back to that clean calendar, and the first moments when one stares into the unknown abyss of a brand-new year.
Two years ago, did anyone image COVID would be so life-changing? In mere months, masks, hand sanitizer and at-home hibernation became the new norm.
I now greet the blank squares with a degree of trepidation – hoping for the best, and praying for no new virus strain.
● ● ●
However, other years have also carried a good degree of tragedy.
Take, for example, the year of holiday murders.
Not exaggerating here. We actually had a homicide on every holiday.
It started on New Year’s Day and continued on through Easter, which also happened to fall on April Fool’s Day. On that date our region had one of its most grisly murders ever – a decapitation.
The suspect was actually apprehended before the body was discovered, but the saga of that case stretched into months and years of court hearings.
The April 1 reference is important to note because it came up during trial testimony. The relative who found the decapitated body when he went to the victim’s house in an attempt to buy drugs initially told police he thought it was an April Fool’s joke.
Keep in mind there was no head at the crime scene because the suspect had taken it with her
You can’t make this stuff up.
Nor can you anticipate what the future will hold.
During the remainder of that year we continued to cover holiday homicides. I recall I was walking out the door to go pick up our Thanksgiving dinner when I got a call about an early morning murder in McDowell.
I quickly pulled out my laptop and began taking notes.
Sometimes the turkey and stuffing have to wait.
● ● ●
As I prepare to start jotting my year’s schedule of to-dos, I am thinking about adding a new weekly reminder for 2022.
The Monday note will read: “Call (Joe) Manchin’s office and try to get interview about whatever he’s doing to make national news.”
In light of 2021, it sounds like a solid plan.
My other memos are much more mundane, and my first appointment could be considered downright gloomy.
It’s a root canal scheduled for early January.
While it sounds like a bad start to the year, I remain optimistic.
I still have more than 50 rows of blank spaces. The possibilities are endless, and unimaginable.
