Sam Ross Jr.

Liberals in general, and Democrats in particular, seem to be overly influenced by the glut of current reality shows on television in their attempts to get rid of Donald Trump, a U.S. president they mock quite ironically for his time spent in the past starring on such a show.
They want to say “You’re fired” to the guy who made the statement a pop culture catchphrase.
Specifically, the got-to-get-Trump crowd seems to be borrowing from the story lines common to the plethora of reality shows now airing that, episode after episode, go in search of something they never find.
These shows chronicle searches for the likes of hidden treasure on Oak Island, hidden Nazi gold, Bigfoot, Yeti, Sasquatch, ghosts, aliens (the space kind, not terrestrial border-crossers), or even a men’s shirt that looks good when worn untucked.
Disregard that last one.
Upon further review it is merely a commercial run on many of these search-for shows.
At least while these shows drone on in their quixotic quests, the only victim is the viewer wasting hours of what might otherwise have been productive time. When Democrats go on the hunt for Trump’s scalp, the nation’s federal government grinds to a virtual standstill, although some might consider that a good thing.
It strikes me that if Trump truly were the worst, most corrupt, vilest man ever to make policy from the Oval Office, he wouldn’t have withstood that Mueller Russiagate inquiry.
You may remember Russiagate, although the Democrat ideologues are hoping you will forget it.
When their crusading hero, special prosecutor Robert Mueller, produced a nothing burger regarding Trump, the haters hung onto the fact that Mueller didn’t totally “absolve” Trump. Instead the 448-page report, about a page per day of the investigation, found Trump and his team did not “conspire” to collude with Russia.
Now the Salem, Massachusetts, faction of the Democratic party has moved a little eastward from Russia to Ukraine. If this one doesn’t produce, Poland, Germany and, if necessary, France may be next.
Trump’s alleged impeachable offense came in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he supposedly coerced Zelensky to investigate presidential candidate Joe Biden’s influence on the firing of a prosecutor by threatening to withhold U.S. aid to the country while Biden was vice president.
This supposed Trump high crime or misdemeanor was the subject of a whistleblower report, which claims both first-hand knowledge of the call and no first-hand knowledge of the call .
That’s mildly significant, a fact attested to by the curious coincidence that this submission was made after the rules regarding first-hand knowledge being necessary had been amended.
Zelensky has denied Trump pressured him, and the White House has released details of the call, which seem to bear out Zelensky’s recollection as relayed to the media in a news conference.
Our crusading, totally unbiased national media aren’t willing to accept that. They are, however, willing to give Biden a pass for bragging about getting the prosecutor fired.
These keepers of the journalistic flame also neatly forget to mention that this very same prosecutor had been investigating a Ukrainian natural gas company that was paying someone named Hunter Biden – yes, Joe’s son, – $50,000 a month to sit on its board despite the fact Hunter didn’t have any expertise on energy and didn’t speak the language.
If you see conflict of interest and interfering in foreign politics in Bidengate, well, you’re just a conspiracy theorist. You probably also think there’s a link between Clinton Foundation contributions drying up and the Clintons being absent from positions of political influence.
Just continue to buy completely the narrative being presented by the Democrats as relayed by left-leaning national media.
Trust “60 Minutes,” which just the past Sunday had breathlessly reported that the whistleblower was under federal protection. The whistleblower’s attorney went public, asserting that “60 Minutes” had “completely misinterpreted” the content of a letter. The attorney also posted the letter online.
The Washington Post also reported incorrectly that acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire had threatened to resign if he was not permitted to testify before Congress.
Maguire denied that report emphatically.
Not to be outdone by media spin, Rep. Adam Schiff, a Democrat who is chairman of the House intelligence committee, made up Trump quotes from the phone call during a public committee hearing on the matter.
Schiff later said it was just “parody.”
Imagine if some Republican member of Congress in a committee leadership position had made up quotes from President Barack Obama during an official hearing, then justified them as parody.
Might “60 Minutes” or The Washington Post have weighed in negatively and with great moral outrage on that?
Back to impeachment. If the Democrats in the House of Representatives flex their partisan majority muscles and impeach Trump, then a trial would be held in the Senate, just like it was for then-President Bill Clinton.
Two-thirds of the Senate membership is needed to find the president guilty or he remains in the presidency, a very high hurdle that kept Clinton in office.
And even if somehow Trump would be removed from office, that elevates Vice President Mike Pence to president.
Better get that Pence impeachment inquiry going right now, Democrats, because you’re just going to hate the veep’s politics.
Sam Ross Jr., of Johnstown, is a freelance journalist and former staff member of The Tribune-Democrat.
