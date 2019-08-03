Sam Ross Jr.

It is surreal how far we’ve gone down the road of selective parsing since one William Jefferson Clinton tortured the English language with his infamous “It depends on what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.”
That was back in 1998, when then-President Clinton was trying to obfuscate his way out of having made false public denials of having had an affair with intern Monica Lewinsky.
Clinton eventually had to come clean on the matter, eliciting the sort of partisan responses that since have become a hallmark of our nation’s divided perceptions of reality.
His lies notwithstanding, some Clinton supporters saw no big deal. Argued one woman in an archived clip, if Hillary doesn’t have a problem with it, neither do I.
But a guy, one we presume to have resided on the right side of the political spectrum at the time, wondered what else Clinton had lied about to the public.
Back then, Clinton backers lamented it was just sex; no big deal. The House of Representatives impeached Clinton for his lack of candor, but the Senate did not reach the two-thirds majority necessary to find Clinton guilty.
Former Pennsylvania Sen. Arlen Specter, showing a bit of Clinton slipperiness, voted not proved, which is an option in Scottish law, not that of the United States.
These days ideological leanings influence at least the sense of hearing of the partisans, and too often it seems, their brains’ ability to comprehend what they’ve heard.
Likely you have read or seen that President Donald Trump has been tough on Baltimore of late, opining the residents are “living in hell” in rat-infested squalor and calling on Congressman Elijah Cummings, whose district includes part of Baltimore, to concentrate on that instead of criticizing conditions at our southern border.
Left-leaning types are calling Trump a racist. Those on the right see Trump as Jack Nicholson’s character in the movie “A Few Good Men,” who memorably shouted, “You can’t handle the truth.”
The thing is, a few years back, Bernie Sanders was running for president and visited Baltimore, likening at least one neighborhood to a “Third World country.”
The media-savvy Trump took to Twitter late in the week to post a video of one Cummings, testifying before a Congressional hearing 20 years ago and calling his hometown of Baltimore a “drug-infested area.”
So, saying that being in parts of Baltimore is like being in a Third World country, or calling the city drug-infested is fair discourse, but tweeting that to live there is like being in a rat-infested hell is beyond the pale.
Trump might want to argue it all depends on how you define “is.”
It’s not only the political types who get to have fun with selective outrage.
Officials in Italy still are trying to sort out the stabbing death of a police officer, allegedly by one or both of a pair of American teens.
Meanwhile, there is some public outrage here over photos showing one of the teens blindfolded in the police department, a violation of Italian law.
In Italy they are outraged over a newlywed policeman being killed as he intervened in what has been called a drug deal gone bad.
I’m siding with the Italians.
Perhaps there was one story from the past week that should unite Democrat and Republican alike in outrage.
That would be the sad tale of wealthy families signing away legal custody of their children to less well off guardians so as to make the children eligible for scholarships and aid they otherwise might not have had available to them.
The practice is described as exploiting a legal loophole.
The whole seedy process would become moot should Democrats Elizabeth Warren or Sanders win the 2020 presidential election and follow through on their free-college proposals.
Whoops. Now I guess that means this is, after all, a partisan issue.
That depends, of course, on how you define is.
Sam Ross Jr. of Johnstown is a freelance journalist and former staff member of The Tribune-Democrat. He is a licensed health insurance agent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.