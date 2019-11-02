Sam Ross Jr.

The lot of the once-a-month editorial page columnist is to battle timing, often losing the fight.
Consider this month’s offering. We’re writing this installment to run a bit late for Halloween, but won’t write again and appear here until after Thanksgiving.
And so, two layup themes for columns fall victim to timing.
Or do they?
File this under the category of when life hands you lemons, make lemonade. Specifically, in this case we shall seize the opportunity to list frightful things from the public realm, in the spirit of Halloween, as well as things that deserve gratitude, in keeping with Thanksgiving.
Surprisingly, some items fit under both categories.
Begin with Hillary Clinton’s name being floated for another run at the presidency. These things don’t happen without some modicum of encouragement behind the scenes.
Also, there are very public trial balloons being launched.
Recall Clinton’s Twitter exchange with President Donald Trump encouraging Clinton to run and Clinton replying “Don’t tempt me.”
Democrats should be Halloween horrified that Clinton, late this week, ranked as the fifth favorite on the PredictIt.org betting site to capture the Democratic nomination, ahead of several announced candidates.
Meanwhile, Republicans would be very thankful if Clinton ran yet again, likely repeating her not-so-successful strategy of trying to take the Electoral College while spending most of her time on either coast and ignoring what the elites dismissively refer to as “flyover country.”
Residents of Greater Johnstown should be thankful that the city of Johnstown is making progress toward being able to cope with life off the Pennsylvania distressed municipality program two years hence, after a three-decade stay on it.
Getting weaned off the begging bowl is a big step.
But residents of these United States should be horrified at the fiscal state of the country. The U.S. collected a record total in individual income taxes in fiscal year 2019, which ran from Oct. 1, 2018, to Sept. 30, 2019. But the government also spent a record amount in that same fiscal year, leaving a deficit a few ticks under a trillion dollars.
That annual deficit doesn’t even include unfunded liabilities for future obligations such as Medicare and Social Security. You often hear about the huge amounts spent on defense, but Medicare and Social Security combined are annually about three times the defense budget.
If our next president is a Democrat, with the promises of Medicare for all, not to mention freedom from repaying debt and freedom from holding down a job to earn money, those trillion-dollar annual deficits will be remembered with great nostalgia.
Unfortunately, the U.S. doesn’t have a Johnstown-like option of going on the distressed country list and hoping to be subsidized by the rest of the world.
Also be frightened by the hypocrisy of our times, particularly in politics. Perhaps you saw a Twitter posting by Trump in which he called attempts to impeach him a political “lynching.”
Former vice president and current presidential candidate Joe Biden, in a break between finding jobs for his son, criticized Trump severely for the word choice.
This is the same Joe Biden, who in 1998 suggested Bill Clinton’s impeachment was a “partisan lynching.”
But Joe said he said he now regrets using “lynching,” so no problem.
Last, it would be amusing were it not so potentially disastrous, and thereby horrifying, that so many on the left side of the political spectrum are embracing socialism while simultaneously blaming Russia, once the poster child for socialism, for any ill, real or imagined, in the United States.
What passes for proof of Russian interference, or collusion with Russians, is such an absurdly low hurdle that I could be branded a Russian sympathizer due to the overwhelming evidence that I’ve eaten Russian salad dressing, sometimes play the Petroff Defense with the black pieces in chess, and once dated (briefly) a girl who had been an exchange student in Russia.
The late Sen. Joseph McCarthy would be proud.
I’m wondering if school children soon will dispense with blaming family dogs for eating their homework and just pin it on those nasty Russians, an assertion that likely would find a friendly reception among the overwhelming percentage of liberal-leaning teachers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.