As professional sports leagues cobble up plans to resume play, we ask when does late become too late?
If expiration dates are good for everything from milk to canned goods, why can’t the same rationale be applied to sports seasons?
Earlier this week the NHL went public with its resumption plans, which include terminating the regular season at the COVID-19 interruption point and going ahead with a 24-team playoff field that will compete at two “hub”cities.
The familiar NHL format of best-of-seven series for every round would be a casualty. Fans won’t be in the arenas.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman even has a revised system for how the draft lottery will be run. Rube Goldberg would be proud of Bettman’s efforts.
All this is supposed to get underway in early July, when traditionally the players on the championship team are spending their day with the Stanley Cup and the members of also-ran teams are well into working on their tans, honing their golf games, or both.
I’ve read some scribblings from media types breathless with anticipation about this 24-team hockey playoff, provided the virus cooperates and the plans come to fruition.
It will be interesting to see how interested the viewing public is in a hockey championship decided against the backdrop of NFL preseason football and then the regular football seasons for colleges and pros – assuming there are such things late this year.
The NBA is tossing around plans to play games at a common site, with an expanded playoff field. Like the NHL, the NBA will run its playoffs deep into what traditionally is the offseason.
Major League Baseball had been targeting opening its season on the July 4 weekend, symbolic timing for the sport known as the National Pastime.
But the MLB owners, faced with the prospect of empty stands, tossed a proposal the way of the Major League Baseball Players Association that would prorate salaries based on an 82-game regular season.
The more a player makes, the greater the percentage his salary would be cut. Lower-paid players would lose a lesser percentage.
Predictably, this was as popular with the players union as an unmasked patron in a public setting is with the self-appointed mask Nazis.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has been consistent in his comments that he expects his league to play a full schedule.
But the head of the NFL Players Association, DeMaurice Smith, wasn’t as optimistic. Earlier this week, speaking on HBO’s “Real Sports” with Bryant Gumbel, Smith was asked to rate on a 1-10 scale the chances of Goodell being correct and he replied, “I’m going to go with probably a six, seven.”
Even horse racing’s Triple Crown has been thrown for a loop. The Belmont Stakes, traditionally the last in the three-race series, now is the opener, scheduled for June 20.
Like the NHL playoff series length reduction, the traditional 1.5-mile length has been shortened to a mile and an eighth.
The Kentucky Derby will follow in September and The Preakness in October.
The horse racing likely will be up to usual standards. The NHL and NBA playoff performance level doesn’t figure to be as good as usual, at least not early in the going.
By expanding playoff fields beyond their customarily large number, the two leagues have diluted the importance of the regular season, just as baseball has managed to do with its expanded postseason formats.
And yet, if all goes as hoped, champions will be crowned, and delirious players and fans in winning cities likely will forget social distancing as they go about their orgies of celebration.
In the interim, traditionalists will stifle a gag reflex as they watch, if and when the modified and delayed NHL and NBA playoffs unfold.
