Sam Ross Jr.

Having identified myself as a candidate for a re-education gulag should Bernie Sanders become our next president, I’m going to get a head start on my psychological retooling.
Color me proactive.
But first, here is a little background. Last month, Project Veritas provided a telling undercover video in which a Sanders “campaign field organizer” explained how Donald Trump voters would need to go to Stalin-esque gulags to rid themselves of their Nazi thinking.
To borrow from the line in the movie “Cool Hand Luke,” they would need to “get their minds right” in the wake of a Sanders win.
Can’t have Nazis running around protesting a socialist president.
Trump-ites should think of it as a free vacation because, said the Sanders guy, “Actually gulags were a lot better than what the CIA has told us.”
As we’ve found out, one can’t trust the CIA, or FBI for that matter
With Democrats increasingly “Feeling the Bern,” ignoring the fact that for all his socialist packaging, Sanders is just another old, rich, white guy running for president, it’s time to invest in gulag insurance.
Sanders in the Oval Office is a real and present dange ... make that possibility.
And so, on the first day of a new month, early in a new year, I’m going full leftist, politically correct and preachy, to chastise you right-wingers regarding the errors of your thinking.
As the Senate debated whether or not to do the House of Representatives’ job and call impeachment witnesses, I kept hearing in my mind Marvin Gaye’s Motown classic “Can I Get a Witness.”
Bolton, Mulvaney, Giuliani, a busload of Bidens, Schiff, The Whistleblower, I want to hear from anyone who heard something from somebody who knows somebody who overheard something they think might be germane.
If it runs into 2021, so be it.
Once I would have howled in outrage when the U.S. Justice Department confessed the FISA system was abused by the FBI to conduct surveillance on Trump campaign associate Carter Page and by extension, Trump.
Now, I’m more, hey, stuff happens and it’s merely a coincidence that this confirms the widely ridiculed statement by Trump that his campaign was being spied upon.
Since I’m going to make one gulag space available with my political conversion, might I suggest Hillary Clinton take my place?
You Bernie Bros had to have noticed that Clinton has blasted “The Bern” as a career politician who never got anything done and no one likes.
Back at you, Hillary. A 2015 story in the Washington Examiner credited Clinton with sponsoring 713 pieces of legislation in an eight-year Senate career, with just three making it into law.
Bernie. Bernie. Bernie.
And now Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren claims “The Bern” told her a woman can’t be president. Are Warren and Clinton some sort of political tag team?
This guy is 78 years old and only a few months removed from suffering a heart attack.
What are you trying to do, kill him?
Maybe Clinton and Warren can share my gulag space.
And please knock off the criticism of Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg.
Yes, he’s yet another old, rich, white guy who is prepared to spend $2 billion to beat Trump.
But Bloomberg cares about the common folk. He is, after all, the guy who, while he was mayor of New York City, got sugary drinks larger than 16 ounces banned from sales within his metropolis.
The fact that the New York State Supreme Court found the whole thing ridiculous, not to mention a legal overreach, doesn’t take away from Bloomberg’s pure and admirable intent to be a nanny for those unable to make what he views as the proper decisions for themselves.
Finally, you people whining about slanted coverage of the Second Amendment rally in Virginia should get over it.
Yes, mainstream media stories in advance of the event leaned heavily toward disparaging the protesters and predicting violence.
Yes, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat famous nationally for his blackface scandal, perhaps overreacted by declaring a state of emergency.
Yes, these people were armed to the teeth, but gathered peacefully to stand up for the U.S. Constitution. They even were reported to have cleaned up after themselves before departing.
Don’t be fooled by their clever show of being law-abiding citizens. These are the kind of people Bloomberg wants to protect us from.
Them, and the people who purchase, and presumably consume, large, sugary drinks.
