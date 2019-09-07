Sam Ross Jr.

Let us begin with a point of agreement on which the majority of even the most extreme on both sides of the gun-control debate would concur, and that is mass shootings are heinous, reprehensible acts.
Now begins the hard part, agreeing what to do about those shootings.
The debate on this topic breaks down, as too many things do in this check-your-critical-thinking-at-the-door world, into a matter of emotion vs. facts.
A singer named Kacey Musgraves, at a Lollapalooza performance a month back, summed up the emotional take on mass shootings by leading the crowd in chanting “Somebody do something.”
Actually, that quote isn’t exact. There was profanity inserted between “Somebody” and “do” that doesn’t have a place on the editorial page of a family newspaper.
To back up the sentiment, Musgraves added, “I don’t know what the answer is, but obviously something has to be done.”
Again, I’ve taken the liberty of deleting that same colorful gerund-ized profanity, this time placed gratuitously between “be” and “done.”
But give Musgraves credit for speaking the truth when she admitted she doesn’t know the answer.
No one does.
Yet plenty of high-profile people are sure that if we just did a better job on background checks, or outright banned “assault weapons” and high-capacity magazines for any firearm, well that certainly would get the job done.
Add in the so-called red flag laws, allowing third parties to go to the authorities with claims that a gun owner is a danger and thereby having the person’s guns confiscated “temporarily,” an act that would seem to turn the Fifth Amendment into a hollow promise in calling for due process.
Any or all of these added restrictions wouldn’t eliminate mass shootings. They would, however, most likely turn some would-be mass shootings into mass killings by other means. More on that later.
Even though these proposed laws wouldn’t solve the problem, they would pander to the “do something” crowd and maybe even gain a few votes.
In the case of Walmart deciding to ban sales of ammunition for “assault weapons,” a benefit is currying favor with the anti-gun activists so as to keep them from showing up to protest and getting in the way of customers.
Suppose for the sake of argument that we put into place more stringent, across-the-board background checks as well as banning some weapons and certain magazines with higher round capacity and writing all manner of red flag laws, yet still we have mass shootings.
Then what do we do?
The more upfront among the anti-gun crowd would admit that they won’t be happy until no one in this country, other than military, law enforcement, Antifa, assorted criminals and of course the bodyguards who protect the liberal elite and politicians, would be in possession of firearms.
Don’t tell these people that air guns have progressed by leaps and bounds, to the point that big-game animals are being taken down by .50-caliber air rifles. There even are semi-automatic air rifles available, which in anti-gun lingo would be described as “assault weapons” even though they are not.
Still, these modern air rifles are a far cry from the “You’ll shoot your eye out!” example in the movie “A Christmas Story.”
I guess we’ll have to ban these, too, along with knives, cars, trucks, fire, all of which have been used in recent years to kill intentionally many people at one time.
Box cutters used to commandeer passenger jets so as to fly them into buildings were the weapon of choice in this country’s greatest terror tragedy, killing nearly 3,000 people
Let us not forget the carnage produced in the Oklahoma City bombing, 168 deaths caused by a rental truck packed with fertilizer that had been laced with diesel fuel.
Annual gun death totals are reported with a lag, but it has been a generally reliable trend that even with mass shootings and other crimes being recounted so eagerly by media, more than 60% of gun deaths annually are suicides. Another 3% or so each year are accidental shootings.
For some reason, you don’t hear those inconvenient truths breathlessly reported.
Banning “assault weapons” or high-capacity magazines isn’t going to put a dent in the majority of gun deaths. This is mathematical reality, no matter how many singers or politicians make emotional, profane statements to the contrary.
But, some will argue, if we can save just one life ...
Good thought. How about banning abortions and saving 600,000-plus lives a year?
Ah, but you pro-abortion people will note that our Supreme Court has upheld the legality of abortion.
Well, the Supreme Court also has upheld the Second Amendment, the right to keep and bear arms.
An oft-heard argument, a favorite for some of my media brethren, is that our Founding Fathers could not have envisioned semi-automatic weapons able to spray 30 rounds or more without reloading.
So let’s use this same logic to poke holes in the First Amendment, which protects, among other things, freedom of the “press.”
Media brothers please note that when the Founding Fathers wrote “press” they were referring to a cumbersome device not far advanced from the Gutenberg example.
They couldn’t have envisioned high-capacity, massive offset presses such as the one that prints this newspaper.
Certainly they had no idea we would have massive newspaper chains not to mention television, radio, the internet and social media.
So maybe all current media platforms should be reined in, too, because they most certainly do harm at times to thousands if not millions, and clearly are beyond the scope of the original First Amendment mention of protection for the “press.”
Just as with the attack on guns, we eagerly should chip away at our Constitution in the interest of doing “something” about the media.
Or maybe we shouldn’t.
Sam Ross Jr., of Johnstown, is a freelance journalist and former staff member of The Tribune-Democrat. He is a licensed health insurance agent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.