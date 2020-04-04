Sam Ross Jr.

They are called covidiots, a wonderful amalgam combining the first few letters of the current pandemic’s cause, COVID-19, and the word idiots.
Covidiots are everywhere, as ubiquitous as those “store closed” signs and emails one gets from various companies assuring that they are looking out for us in this time of crisis.
We read or watch reports of covidiotic deeds in the national news. You probably have some covidiots within your family or certainly included in your circle of acquaintances.
Know them by their actions.
They are on a never-ending hunt to corner the toilet paper market. They refuse to obey dictates to maintain social distancing by avoiding gatherings that violate the maxim of two’s company, but three’s a crowd.
Before I get too far into this, allow me to issue the customary disclaimers that one must declare when writing about COVID-19.
I’m not an immunologist, epidemiologist, nephrologist or biologist. Neither am I a paleontologist or phrenologist.
I’m not even a botanist, economist or Scientologist.
Should this disqualify me from expressing an opinion on our current surreal international health experience? I think not. As I once told a professional baseball player who questioned my credentials to write on the sport because I’d never played Major League Baseball, “You don’t have to be dead to write an obit.”
Journalists aren’t supposed to know, or to be able to do, everything. What we’re supposed to know is how to ask the right questions and do proper research to acquire adequate understanding so as to be able to write intelligently on the subject.
We’re also supposed to have inborn skepticism that helps us to avoid running with false information. This particular quality, unfortunately, is in as short supply these days as surgical masks or hand sanitizer.
Most probably would agree that any of the spring break crowd who ignored warnings and trekked to their vacation locales, only to return home with many carrying the disease back to friends and loved ones, are covidiots.
Also the covidiot label applies to Thomas Massie, the Republican member of the House of Representatives who made a big show of trying to block the stimulus bill, something he knew would only delay the inevitable.
Massie was notable in uniting both sides of the political spectrum, from President Donald Trump to various high-profile Democrats, in agreeing that Massie was being ridiculous.
Alas, bipartisanship ended there. Some of the very same Democrats who had derided Trump for his China travel ban in late January now say he was late to act on the coronavirus matter.
These also are the Democrats who were so busy trying to impeach Trump and remove him from office that they had little to say at the time regarding the health threat. Now, with the luxury of hindsight, they know exactly what they would have done – and Trump should have done.
Lump them into the covidiot category.
And even as that stimulus bill was being prepared, Democrats were only too eager to fill it with handouts for their favorite causes. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who just this week said of Trump as he “fiddles, people are dying” was willing to “fiddle” and delay the stimulus bill until she extracted a $25 million handout to the Kennedy Center as part of the emergency spending legislation.
That’s the Kennedy Center, which reportedly has an endowment of nearly $100 million and lists assets of $525 million, yet celebrated the stimulus handout by laying off musicians and staff.
Ah, but Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter will waive her $1.2 million salary “until the coronavirus crisis is over,” according to one report.
What does that mean exactly? Weeks? Months?
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (yes, a Democrat) presents covidiot credentials, according to various news reports.
Whitmer’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs threatened “administrative action” against doctors who might prescribe hydroxychloroquine sulfate or chloroquine phosphate for coronavirus patients.
These are anti-malaria drugs that Trump had mentioned in several press conferences as possible COVID-19 treatments.
Understand that Trump and Whitmer have been trading barbs in the media of late, which might have had something to do with her panning the “experimental” drugs Trump was touting.
But now Whitmer has spun on her high heel and asked the federal government to send those very same drugs to Michigan, presumably to be dispensed by doctors no longer subject to “administrative action” for doing so.
Pelosi has yet to accuse Whitmer publicly of fiddling while people died.
