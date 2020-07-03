Sam Ross Jr.

It is but early July and we already have a winner in the fall’s presidential election – Bernie Sanders.
Although he will not be on the ballot, Sanders’ political platform of free stuff for all largely has been adopted by both President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden.
And Biden is the man most likely to carry Bernie’s socialist banner into the White House.
The combination of COVID-19, and the resulting self-inflicted economic depression brought on by reaction to it, have stripped Trump of his most notable accomplishment and strongest argument for a second term.
This has catapulted Biden into a commanding lead in the polls, which presumably can be trusted this time, unlike in our most recent contest for the presidency.
Many voters, such as the elderly woman who appears incessantly on local airwaves expressing buyer’s remorse after having voted for Trump the last time, now will vote for Biden.
According to her, Biden can be trusted, which neatly ignores Biden admitting to plagiarism in a Sept. 18, 1987, story in The New York Times, as well as other Biden stretches before and since then that in another era would be considered less than trustworthy behavior.
Biden continues to fuel another doubt about him when he rambles about 120 million coronavirus deaths in the United States or tells a campaign audience, as he did this past February, that he was running for U.S. Senate, not the presidential nomination of his party.
Apologists are quick to defend Biden’s repeated difficulty collecting his thoughts.
These in large part are the same people who parse critically every syllable from the lips of Trump.
A Rasmussen poll released earlier this week found that 38% of respondents believe Biden suffers from dementia and 14% are not sure. According to the poll, 48% disagree with the dementia premise.
But when you combine the 38% who think Biden has dementia – a number that includes 20% of those surveyed from his Democratic Party – with the 14% who are not sure, you have a majority of 52% who think our likely next president either has or might have dementia.
Will it matter to the electorate? Probably not.
Biden will score particularly well with millennials who can identify with living in basements, although in their cases it is the basements of their parents, while Biden is hanging out in his own basement.
Biden supporters, even Biden himself, have emphasized paying close attention to his pick to run as the vice president. The implication is Biden might not survive, or be competent, to serve an entire term.
This is the ideal way to get a hard-left personality into the presidency when such a person might not actually be able to garner enough votes to get there on their own, as Sanders discovered – twice.
Biden is the beard.
Biden’s candidacy is a fitting metaphor for our troubled times.
A statue of Lenin stands unmarked in Seattle while statues of historic figures from our history are under attack across the country.
Also in Seattle, police Chief Carmen Best has had the temerity to question why African Americans are dying in the Black Lives Matter CHOP zone. It is appropriate to note in these times of identity politics that Best is both a woman and an African American.
Trump rallies and so-called Red States in general are criticized for allegedly spreading COVID-19, but mass protests are considered to be no problem.
Protecting one’s property from “peaceful” protesters who are trespassing on private property, are armed and who are making threats, invites reproach on social media.
We are reaping the sour fruit sowed by Spock – Dr. Benjamin, not Mr. of Star Trek note.
It was Dr. Spock whose advocacy of permissive parenting found popularity in the 1960s and has rippled through society in subsequent generations, producing an abundance of the self-indulgent, easily offended who are quick to proclaim their freedom of expression but work feverishly to extinguish that right for any who disagree with them.
Dr. Spock eventually came out of his ideological closet in the 1960s and 1970s according to an obituary that appeared in The New York Times on March 17, 1998, which noted his self-described “conversion to socialism.”
The good doctor, as recalled by that same Times story, ran as the People’s Party candidate for president in 1972, with a platform of free medical care, legalization of abortions and marijuana, guaranteed minimum income for families and immediate withdrawal of American troops from abroad.
Half a century later, Dr. Spock is winning, just like Sanders. Socialism never really goes away. It has perpetual appeal to the human instinct of receiving something for nothing.
But proponents of socialism conveniently overlook that the three greatest murderers in history, China’s Chairman Mao, Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin and Germany’s Adolf Hitler, all were billed as socialists.
Socialists especially quibble with Hitler being on the list despite the fact NAZI stood for the National Socialist German Workers Party.
They can’t quibble about Mao who, according to an Aug. 3, 2016, article in the liberal voice known as The Washington Post, was responsible for the death up to 45 million people due to executions, torture or starvation as the result of misguided economic policy.
This is the road delusional Americans, fronted by Biden, seem so eager to take us down in 2020, promising this time it will be different.
Sam Ross Jr., of Johnstown, is a freelance journalist and former staff member of The Tribune-Democrat.
