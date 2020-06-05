Sam Ross Jr.

Once again this nation is embroiled in violence that is the all-too-familiar result of a legitimate grievance and reason for protest being leveraged by opportunists into an opportunity and excuse to loot, pillage and injure.
This time the catalyst was the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, while in police custody in Minneapolis. Any right-thinking individual seeing video of the event cannot defend the behavior of the police involved, specifically Derek Chauvin, a white police officer who since has been fired and charged with second-degree murder.
Protests in the wake of this incident were to be expected and are understandable.
Physical violence against police officers, members of the general public, or owners of property who are killed or injured trying to protect that property, is neither understandable, nor acceptable.
Also not justified is the apologetic attitude of too many mayors and other elected officials, as well as the case of too much of the media coverage glossing over the reality of the violence.
We are told repeatedly that these are “largely peaceful protests,” an assertion that falls more under the heading of propaganda than journalism
The same verbal license would label the Floyd death as a largely isolated incident, but you’re not hearing that, are you?
One CNN talking head, reporting from the street, said there “may” be some looting, violence, etc. Was she serious?
Video exists from various cities of fires, assaults on police, the breaking of windows and the looting of merchandise.
And she said “may” be some violence, which tells you all you need to know about that source.
If you’ve been alive long enough, you can recall the so-called “race riots” that erupted across the United States in the 1960s.
A distant cousin would regale family members with stories of returning from the Vietnam War and upon arriving in Newark, thinking he was back in a war zone.
The late great conservative writer William F. Buckley Jr. aptly captured the opportunist element of those 1960s riots when he quoted a guy who was in the process of “liberating” a television set from a store who justified the act by saying, “How else are we going to get color TV into the hands of the masses?”
You say you want to claim events ongoing across this country are but outraged cries for an end to injustice and police brutality? Then explain to me pre-staged brick piles appearing magically in several protest areas.
Tell me how rushing out of a sporting goods store with boxes of expensive athletic shoes in both hands, or pushing a cart loaded with high-definition smart televisions out of a looted Target store, is expressing a cry for justice.
Please explain how four youths arrested for vandalism and attempting to loot a sporting goods store in Stockton, California, the oldest offender being 16 years of age and the youngest, 10, is merely legitimate social protest.
Some of the very same governors and mayors who gleefully applied draconian lockdown measures to the general population in the interest of COVID-19 control can’t muster the strength to order strong action to quell the rioting.
Instead, police are expected to stand by, or step aside, as police vehicles, even precinct stations, are burned. Private property similarly is sacrificed for no apparent reason. No need to arrest anyone.
Some of these gutless wonders in charge rationalize that they are allowing the riots to burn themselves out, using a forest fire analogy.
It’s so bad that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has given a public tongue-lashing to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, urging him to do his job and threatening to do it for him if necessary.
Imagine, one heavyweight Democrat and media darling criticizing another. How will CNN or MSNBC cast that in a favorable light?
Of course it’s all the fault of President Donald Trump.
And the Russians have been fingered, too, by some of the more committed leftists, including Susan Rice, who even now might be writing herself another for-the-record email.
Many from that crew create straw man arguments, equating criticism of rioting with racist endorsement of the police in the death of Floyd.
This strained exercise in name-calling would be laughable if it were not for so many of the more gullible, or partisan-blinded among us who willingly buy such false equivalencies.
The undeniable truth is that violence and looting never can be acceptable forms of social protest in a democratic republic, regardless of any tortured logic some might choose to argue otherwise.
While you’re invoking the name of George Floyd and all that entails, remember another name, that of David Dorn.
It is Dorn, a 77-year-old retired St. Louis police captain, who was shot and killed by looters while trying to protect a pawn shop. He routinely helped the owners by checking out alarms at the facility.
Dorn was black, but you haven’t heard constantly about his death on national news. In his case, a black life apparently didn’t matter because it didn’t fit the narrative of the protesters and media.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.