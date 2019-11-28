Ruth Ann Moore

Almighty God, you gave specific instructions to Moses for constructing the Tabernacle, the place of worship for the Israelites during their time in the wilderness between slavery and freedom.
Your directions included using various materials from fine linen to bronze and gold.
You had a precise plan and you gifted various individuals to follow your plans exactly.
You even prompted donations of raw materials to the point that Moses had to call a halt to the donations for their excess. Wow! Thank you.
I see parallels in Johnstown.
Lord, you have plans for good in our city and region, plans that are specific and unique to us. You have motivated donors and you have gifted individuals with the abilities needed to follow your good plans. Johnstown’s many visionaries, administrators, craftspeople and support staff are skilled and talented. Thank you.
Exodus 35-36 describes the giving and the working involved in the Tabernacle construction. So. Much. Detail.
Johnstown’s positive moves forward are a powerful witness to the combined efforts of following your plans in increments, exactly, and collectively. Thank you, Lord, for every person and every investment in our city.
I see rivers being blessed and think of the many involved in those efforts – a priest and congregation annually bless the Conemaugh, environmentalists doggedly pursue clean streams, recreationalists seek out and work toward river access, entrepreneurs invest in river-related activities, photographers use their eyes and cameras to promote river enjoyment, and more. Thank you, Lord!
I see citizens from many walks of life coming together as volunteers to sweep sidewalks, remove weeds, cut grass and plant flowers – enhancing daily life and making the city more beautiful. In the process, friendships blossom through new contacts and pride develops in our hometown.
I see people coming together to celebrate: new businesses move in, community events attract families, young adults choose to participate, teens look for ways they can help, too. It is good, Lord. Thank you.
Following your good plans comes with a cost. Time.
Donations. Even tensions arise.
So, my thanksgiving prayer is for your grace in this season, Lord. You know when we need rest.
You know when we see things differently, but we want to keep on doing what is best. Grant us wisdom. Grant us grace to disagree and yet remain united in the Johnstown mission.
Grant us energy. Grant us hope. Grant us encouragements at the precise time of our need. Redirect our focus when distractions or difficulties cloud our vision.
And, Lord, as only you can do, mesh our varying talents and skills in such a way that the whole amazes us all. You know we each work slightly differently as we give of ourselves.
Lord, we thank you for our families and friends, for without our backup, we may never be able to give and work for the good of Johnstown as we do.
Bless those we love. Bless our city. Bless us to be a blessing.
We join in our thanks for all you are accomplishing through so many people in so many ways. You are awesome, God!
Thank you!
Amen.
