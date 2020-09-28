Roxanne Tuinstra

My father had two important lessons about voting that he repeated on Election Day twice a year: always vote and all politicians are crooks.
So when I finally turned 18, his advice left me with a rather mixed viewpoint about voting. He offered no clues or information on whom to vote for – that was for me to decide. Just go and vote. Oh, and watch out – they should all be in jail.
I remember just picking names at random, like a game of Whac-A-Mole, but I came out of it alive and my dad greeted me with a pat on the back. The lady gave me my “I voted” sticker, which I just passed off to my dad so he could get his free cup of coffee.
I did my civic duty, I guess.
I voted, yes, but for whom?
A few elections passed and I voted, or didn’t. My dad continued to lecture me about politicians (“Do you know what the word ‘politics’?” means, he would ask. “Many blood sucking ticks,” he would say with a big laugh.).
He was educating me on how the system really worked.
But, he would remind me, you have to vote. Two contradictory ideas from this man. I would argue with him – then why vote at all? He would tell me simply that I just didn’t get it, and that I was a moron. I in turn would think to myself that my old man was losing it.
Then came my sophomore year in college, when I actually met a politician who campaigned for my vote. He was a local guy who had run for several previous offices and won. My father’s voice echoed in my head – don’t trust anything he has to say! But as we talked, I learned that he had graduated with my aunt and worked with my grandfather.
Then came the ask: Can I count on your vote in November?
I looked this seemingly 107-year-old man up and down in his Kelly green three-piece suit and said, “Yes” – emphatically. I mean, after all, he knew me! Well, he knew of me ... Well, he knew something of me. And in the fall I kept my promise.
My method of voting was getting slightly better than randomized selection – the Green Suit Rule, I affectionately named it, where I just had some kind of sixth sense about a person.
There is a subset of people who would vote an incumbent president out of office, no matter which party, no matter how good (or bad) of a job he or she has done. They just vote out the establishment.
According to a 2018 Reuters/Ipsos poll, nearly a third of U.S. registered voters surveyed didn’t know who their party’s congressional candidates were. Marc Hetherington, a political science professor at the University of North Carolina, said: “People aren’t voting for their side as much as they are voting against the other side,” as reported by Reuters in 2018.
My dad would be so proud.
Later, when I became a young adult and had an apartment and my first salaried job, I started paying more attention to elections. Vice President Al Gore and Gov. George W. Bush were running in the fall of 2000. I remember Gore hired Naomi Wolf to revamp his wardrobe into warm neutrals and Bush owned the Texas Rangers baseball team.
But my new acquaintances pushed me to think more critically, not just based on my gut reaction.
They talked about Gore’s environmental policy and whether or not Bush would be tougher on foreign policy than his father.
Phrases such as “Kyoto Protocol” and “Iraq War” turned up in conversation. I knew I would be out of my depth if I didn’t study harder. So I cast my vote a little more educated, less green-suit focused.
Eight years later, I would become a demographic – a homeowner and a parent.
This was a critical turning point, from winging it in the voting booth to thinking how I felt about paying taxes and my lawn. I could barely recognize myself.
This new grown-up time ushered in strong feelings about school board elections and whether or not judges should be retained.
Yet another presidential election came in 2008, only this time, I was prepared.
I read up on the issues and assessed these men on their merits and voted.
I earned my sticker this time. I was starting to understand why my dad was so adamant about voting.
I am now in my second house, with three teenagers, and in a new demographic box.
This upcoming election marks my seventh presidential voting moment. I think back to my first time with my dad and how cool it was, but how unprepared to cast my ballot in that local election I seemed to be. Perhaps I can update my dad’s words of wisdom for this new age:
Always vote. And verify information.
After all, we should do our civic duty on Nov. 3 and make our dads proud.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.