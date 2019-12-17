Roxanne Tuinstra

Growing up in my small town of New Castle – the Fireworks Capital of America – names of homegrown businesses and landmarks are as familiar to me as my own name.
When I go back to visit, I look for them as connections to my past, sweet memories of growing up with my childhood friends and family. May’s Donuts, P.O. Lunch, even the Lawrence County Courthouse are all familiar sites that bring back a sense of nostalgia.
I can rattle off several famous things that have happened in my hometown to the people I meet, whether they care or not. Bob Hope launched his solo career. We have the first Warner Brothers Theater. And most importantly, Pirates legendary manager Chuck Tanner was from New Castle.
When I moved to Johnstown a few years ago, I met new friends who gave similar stories just as I did of this new unfamiliar town.
You must try a raisin cookie, they would say, and give me generational recipes that I stowed away for another day.
You have to see “Slap Shot”? What a sports movie.
Steve Ditko is from here.
He drew Spiderman.
But still, it wasn’t the city I grew up in. Even though I had moved to and lived in several cities along the way, there was a permanence to Johnstown that I felt now that I had a family to look after. And with Johnstown being so similar in size and having that post-industrial-recovery kind of feel, I felt like I was cheating on my hometown. The other cities I had lived in bear little resemblance to New Castle.
I had no right to eat a raisin cookie or watch “Slap Shot.”
New Castle would know.
On our first Christmas here, my husband, Tim, was on a mission to find a special gift for me. He knew my adjustment to this new town wasn’t an easy one. I was stressed.
Our immediate family finally was reunited after almost a year being apart. My father was sick and I was caring for him. We all were adjusting to new surroundings, new schedules, and a new school district. And we were still recovering from the recession.
Some people exercise to alleviate stress. Some take in a nice glass of wine. Others shop or read. I eat an inordinate amount of sugar. It will be a cruel day should I ever become a diabetic.
So Tim set out to find a downtown chocolate store, Blaine Boring Chocolates, which came highly recommended by his co-worker. But this was no ordinary chocolate shop – it was a Boring chocolate shop.
On Christmas Day, when I unwrapped my gift, I saw the name – Boring – scrawled in beautiful gold cursive. I was confused. Tim had the best smile on his face and prodded me to try one. Indeed they were not boring at all, quite the opposite.
“I had to get them for you,” Tim said. “It’s just like the florist in New Castle.” He was referring to Butz Flowers, our 169-year-old beloved downtown flower shop.
When we first started dating, Tim would drive through the downtown section of the city on his way to see me. He often passed by the shop and would wonder how it was pronounced until he heard a radio ad for it.
“Butz, like butts?” he questioned, snickering. “Don’t you think that’s ironic?” He was beside himself, thinking of the implications of our town having a flower shop named after a smelly body part.
I was irritated that he was making fun of my hometown, and by extension, he was making fun of me.
Moreover, it was something I never questioned before. To me, it signified so many memories growing up during those rite of passages I went through, the happiest of times. And Tim got that after I explained it to him. A few times. In between giggles.
That first Johnstown Christmas, we all ate Blaine Boring Chocolates together, me more than the rest of my family, of course, and I began to see things differently. Moving to a new town is always an adjustment for families. For me, Tim helped me to find Boring ol’ Johnstown can be just as sweet as my hometown ever was. And it’s especially wonderful knowing I am surrounded by new friends and my family.
Just don’t ask me to share my chocolate.
Roxanne Tuinstra, of Westmont, is a member of The Tribune-Democrat’s Reader Advisory Committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.