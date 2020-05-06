Roxanne Tuinstra

Bulk Collection Month is a time of year that I look forward to in my neighborhood.
I have it marked on my calendar much like I do Christmas and Easter.
It is a holiday celebrated with my children (not my husband, who wants you to know he does not partake), where we roam the streets, gleefully looking into other people’s piles, wondering if that broken chandelier can be used for a planter or that crib for a bench seen on Pinterest.
It is the only time of the year a person isn’t thrown off of someone’s property and arrested. It’s like a giant flea market at every corner – Oh how I love it (breathing slowly into a paper bag now).
In Pittsburgh, I scored a Little Tikes high chair and kitchen set, but didn’t fight the other woman for the rest of the set. Shoes were going to come off. That was my best find.
In Johnstown, I collected a glider that I refurbished and got a few years out of. It was a proud moment for me, but not for my husband, who had to carry it home with me down the middle of the street.
It was only a few blocks. So far, my children have brought home VHS movies and a giant stuffed flamingo from my neighbor.
I have often wondered what people think, my children rooting through their trash.
But hey, it’s Bulk Month!
What’s your trash, is our ... stuffed flamingo.
When I was in elementary school, my mother would warn my younger brother Joey and me about the Gypsies roaming the streets. Stay inside, my mother said to us – they will get you.
The warning sure was scary, but the lure of loot was too much to resist, having seen my neighbor just put out a huge load of toys. Joey and I perched ourselves safely from a distance at a window, watching as a few trucks eased up the street carrying metal. A few people with carts and walkie-talkies were really coordinating between each other, but no one seemed dangerous.
This was the ’80s, after all.
We decided it was worth the risk – for the toys.
We set out, mapping streets and avoiding anyone who might look, well-Gypsyish.
Not that we ever saw one.
We were on a mission to find treasurers, and no one would stop us, not even a kidnapping, pearl-wearing, scarf-draped person. If only My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding was around back then.
On our bikes, we were able to ride faster than the cart people, and navigate better than cars that were unfamiliar with our neighborhood.
We even took orders from our friends – someone wanted a bike, some Hot Wheels, how about a doll? We were on it. Joey found a bike and we carted it off together back to our house. I found a box full of Barbie furniture, some of which I still own today.
It was a rush, getting stuff for free that other people didn’t want anymore.
The thrill of the find came from years of watching my dad at flea markets and antique marts, able to sort out the impostors from the real deal. He studied Louis Marx and Company, a tin toy manufacturer, and had an indisputable reputation for being the toy guy to go to when you needed something. So Joey and I imagined ourselves as the neighborhood dumpster-diving toy kids – if you needed it, we could find it on Bulk Month.
Which leads me back to my own garage.
It is that time of year that I debate myself on the merits of having a yard sale from all of the things I’ve collected in my garage (see the irony). My kids believe this money making venture will pay for a trip to Disney, so they have been saving and collecting knick-knacks, brick-a-brack, old shoes, stuffed animals and fast food toys, to sell at our massive yard sale – that (poor things) will probably only garner south of $100, even with their bake sale.
I look at my garage, the one side full of stuff, get it all ready, set a date, get the kids all excited and inevitably it rains. This will happen all summer long until fall, when I kick myself for not donating said stuff to charity and putting the rest out on Bulk Month. It is a routine I repeat every year – I am doing it right now as you read these words.
But have no fear, I will fill it up with stuff I am finding in your trash pile so when I do have my garage sale, it will be a glorious one indeed.
I am now the Gypsy. Tell your kids I am coming.
