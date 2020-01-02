Ronnie Ellis

Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and Happy New Year! I wish you health and happiness in 2020.
This should be a time for renewal and for Christians at least resurrection; a new birth, and even – again according to Christianity – a clean slate as we’re forgiven our sins.
Lord knows I have a passel of those. I recall one time calling my friend Al Smith, former host of “Comment on Kentucky,” and hearing his familiar: “Al-bert SMITH here!” When I asked if he were too busy to talk, he responded that he was a passenger in another’s car, seated in the back seat, “pondering all of my sins – and a few of YOURS!”
His response always amused me. Al was being his usual quick-witted and humorous self rather than condemning me (I hope) – although he probably knew better some of my sins than most. But for whatever reason on Christmas Day this year, while privately lamenting the state of our public affairs, Al’s answer came to mind.
I believe the time has come to confront and ponder our own sins, and leave others’ to do the same without our judgment. Before you suggest such attitude does not square up with the scriptures, I’d suggest to you that the sentiment squares absolutely with the teachings of Christ in the Gospels. But I recognize and suggest that, there are conflicts between some passages of the Bible, between the Old Testament, Paul’s Epistles and the Gospels.
For those of us who proclaim Christianity, the Old Testament and Paul offer invaluable wisdom and direction – but the foundation of what we claim to believe by faith is in the Gospels – in the life, death and resurrection of Jesus.
So how is a novice Christian supposed to react when he or she reads “an eye for an eye” in the Old Testament and Jesus’ admonition “to forgive your brother seventy times seven?” Or when he or she is told to stone to death an adulterer only later in the Gospel of John read as Jesus – God himself – tells an adulteress “caught in the act,” “Neither do I condemn you, go and sin no more.”
I’ve forgotten where I read or heard it (I wish I could claim it as original with me but I can’t) that if we strictly follow the admonition to require “an eye for an eye” we end up with a world of blind people.
Because our own eyes would be required soon enough. When in doubt about such conflicts, it might be best to rely on the red letters, denoting Jesus’ words in the Gospels.
I also wonder how a specific word in The Lord’s Prayer should be understood: “Forgive us our trespasses AS we forgive those who trespass against us.” I long read “as” to mean “while.” But as the years passed, I read it as clearly “in the same way.” That fits more neatly with “judge not lest ye be judged.” In other words, by what standard you judge others, you will be judged.
Few of us would fare well by that standard.
I don’t believe that even if I’m correct about all of this that it means you – or anyone else – must not disapprove of immorality and amorality.
But it occurs to me it might be wise – even Christian-like – if I reserve judgment, recalling I’m a sinner whose only hope is Grace and mercy. I’ll never be safe relying on justice. Besides, God said vengeance is his.
I also believe deeply that these sentiments must be paired with the admonitions of Jesus to care for the poor and to see in them Jesus himself and act accordingly. I doubt anyone fails at all of this more than I; I know how hard it is; and I know this column is in some ways a contradiction in urging on you behavior I confess I can’t achieve or maintain.
But what other choice or hope have we?
