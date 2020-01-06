The recent murders of three American servicemen by a Saudi Arabian pilot at the Pensacola Naval Air Station begs the question: Why was this suspected murderer on an American military base, receiving training and having access to our technology?
Have we forgotten 9/11? Fifteen of the 9/11 murderous Muslim hijackers were from Saudi Arabia, a Muslim country that condones torture, beheads its citizens without representation and treats its women as second-class citizens. And let’s not forget what the Saudi’s did to journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
We no longer need Saudi oil, a product that has made the kingdom fabulously wealthy. Yet, we continue to pump American dollars into a country that preaches the most archaic and radical form of Islam.
The Saudis are supposed to be America’s allies. I am sure the families of the three murdered servicemen would not call them our allies.
They are no better than the leadership of North Korea or Syria. President Donald Trump may call the leaders of Saudi Arabia and North Korea trusted buddies; however, they are not trusted friends of the American people.
We must keep those who denounce our country and deny their citizens democratic freedoms off our soil.
Cynthia Petersen
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.