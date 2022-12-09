I have been involved with Vision 2025 since the first meeting. I eventually became a member of the board. Regardless, to whether I am on or off the board, I will continue my involvement with this organization.
Each person on the Vision board is very involved in multiple community activities and nonprofit organizations. It is an organization that gives of its time, talent and treasure.
To conclude that the only reason COVID relief grant recipients received funding was because of their relationship is derogatory and degrading to those recipients. That is to suggest that they did not deserve or did not receive the funding based on their own merit.
That is a slap in the face to the hard work and community spirit of each one of the organizations that took the time and put in the work and met the requirements to receive a grant.
After this past election, there was an editorial in the newspaper that stated the election is over and now all parties need to put personal feelings aside and work together to help move the city forward.
Not once has state Rep. Frank Burns (Burns calls on elected officials to step down from Vision Together 2025 board over ‘conflicts of interest’, story on Dec. 7) reached out to city council, come to a council meeting, or said let us work together.
Not once there been any applause for the wonderful things going on in the city.
Is Burns glad that he now represents the City of Johnstown? Because his actions are contradictory to someone who is passionate about the residents of the city. Whatever his beliefs or opinions are, my prayer is that in the future, he would behave more courageously.
If Burns has an issue with me, he can call me. He did not hesitate to reach out to me when he first learned about the redistricting. I am approachable and I am very involved with community projects and community groups.
Moving forward if he has an issue with me, please do not address me as an “elected official.” Say my name, the Rev. Sylvia King. God Bless.
The Rev. Sylvia King
Johnstown City Council
