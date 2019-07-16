We read horror stories in the newspaper every day of nightmarish abuses, murders and evil acts of every kind going on all around us and often ask ourselves, “Why does God allow unspeakable things to happen to decent people?”
Is it possible for God to make good come out of such demonic and diabolical circumstances?
To answer those questions, consider the story of the man possessed by 2,000 demons. First, he extended mercy and compassion to the man by delivering him from his tormented lot. Then he extended mercy to vile, fallen angels by allowing them to enter the pigs.
But some might say, “What about the man who lost his livelihood, didn’t he care about him?”
God knows who he has prepared and strengthened to bring another person to salvation. He knows who won’t turn from him when financially, emotionally, or physically it may cost.
God also knows that the joy of seeing a lost soul saved will be worth all the agony and cost that person may endure to bring God’s good purpose about. In the end, God shows us just how deeply he loves all of his creation; both foul and fallen, and the changed and transformed.
In so doing, his unchanging attributes are magnified and glorified to those who choose to recognize them instead of being resentful.
1 John 3:16: Hereby we perceive the love of God, because he laid down his life for us and we ought to lay down our lives for the brethren.
Kirstin DiNinno
Central City
