Another school shooting that could have been prevented. There is one sure way to protect children in schools – guards and teachers need to be able to handle guns in their classrooms if attacked.
Law enforcement has classes for women on gun safety. Keeping an armed guard at the entrance and exit would keep the students safe.
One way in and one way out. No need for bullet-proof doors when you have a guard and police aren’t always available.
Police were able to get to the Nashville school and take the shooter out and save the lives of others there.
The person had seven guns in possession and others knew that person had a mental condition. Not one person informed those who could have prevented the killing at the school.
Support your local police.
You be the extra eyes and ears for the local police.
Joseph T. Torchia Sr.
Johnstown
