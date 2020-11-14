Once again the senior centers in the area have closed, due to a spike in the COVID-19 pandemic. Now individuals who have spent much time there are possibly looking for something to do.
Perhaps we can recycle ideas from the 1940s and 1950s, share our skills and knowledge with younger generations.
I recall women in community organizations (4-H and Girl Scouts) and those in churches sharing with us young girls.
We were taught elementary sewing, flower arrangement and good citizenship as well as helping others and working together.
This is what community looks like.
Today, most young women with children need to work. They need child care.
With schools not open every day, older children not yet adolescents also need someone to help them with school work and share with them values and skills.
Because most churches have eliminated Sunday school and some were unable to have Vacation Bible School, this might be the time to have small-group Bible classes and social activities.
Each local church could have a group of children of the same age. Because the number of individuals in a class is limited, churches have the advantage of having several rooms they can use.
Also, as colder weather is coming, a hot lunch could be provided, as most churches have a kitchen.
Plastic utensils, paper plates and cups could be solicited from the community as well as the host church.
If need be, advertise in local stores and in newspapers for the supplies as well as what food is needed.
Wanda Barrett
Bedford
