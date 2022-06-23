Even though every day gets exponentially worse than the last for the foreseeable future, I can’t bring myself to blame the president.
Joe Biden and his administration have no clue as to what is going on, nor do they care to do anything about it.
As gasoline hits $5 a gallon, the crime rate and inflation are in a race to see which can climb higher. The only response from Team Biden is for the average American to suffer because these are the “brutal realities” of the times.
My unfettered rage can only be directed at those of you who voted for this disaster.
You wanted someone who was kinder and gentler instead of Donald Trump.
I’m not looking for a friend as president, I need someone who is ruthless and able help this country. Sorry, not sorry, but now I get to point the finger and ask you, Biden voter, explain how is this better than the previous administration?
John Machuta III
Johnstown
