In James 1:27: “Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world.”
In the middle of all these prophesied “birth pains” consider the thousands of Red Cross blankets that warmed Afghanistan children as they pushed their way out of that region.
Think about Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee cradling a war-torn infant in her arms just days before she was killed in the Aug. 26 bombing in Afghanistan.
Hear the words of Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller who was relieved of duty after 17 years of service for courageously sharing the truth and demanding that leaders take responsibility for their actions.
See the strong hand of the serviceman who reached down into that pit of hell pulling a half-naked baby over a wall to safety as parents lifted him up in desperation.
The positions our leaders have taken will never glorify their “punch in the gut” or even compare to what those people experienced and the person of Christ that shone brightly on their faces in the middle of total darkness.
Should the president be impeached for removing the watchmen on the high towers in the dead of the night? If he remains it is not only a travesty of justice, but a stratagem of power that is clearly what it was from the beginning of all this – a diabolical plan to steal, kill and destroy.
Kirstin DiNinno
Central City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.