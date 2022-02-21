Have you ever seen a sign that says, “don’t touch wet paint.” Or a sign that says, “beware of the dog.” Most people would not touch the paint or see if the dog bites. Signs work.
In my opinion for schools, churches and businesses, a couple of signs are needed, one way in, one way out. Our students and teachers are protected by trained armed guards.
A guard at the door with a AR-15 or a smaller handgun would deter any coward to enter a school, church or any business.
Cowards don’t prey on politicians who have guards or movie stars. You don’t see any movie or TV people or politicians being attacked. Reason why, they have guards with guns.
Are they more important then our youth?
Yet, we have people who blame guns for the problem. I have never seen a gun jump out of a gun safe and go shoot anyone.
A different world needs different action.
I saw a sign at a business just asking for trouble, the signs reads, “No Guns Permitted.” Any coward who would want to do harm, seeing that posted, wouldn’t have to think twice about going in there.
Our police departments and our county sheriffs do their best.
If you see something, say something as soon as you can.
God bless and protect our first responders and police.
Joseph T. Torchia Sr.
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.