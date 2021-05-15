The 2020 election is well over with and Joe Biden is president and the Democrats have both houses of Congress. (Heaven help us.)
The Republicans have a 0% chance of winning in 2024 without Donald Trump. Like him or not, Trump brought back true conservatism to the Republican Party.
That’s why he is still very popular with conservatives.
The downside is there are still RINO’s (Republican in name only), who need replaced because they don’t align with true conservative values.
Maybe the primaries and mid- term election in 2022 will reveal something positive. Conservatives can only hope.
Another area for the Republican Party to figure out is the approximately 50-50 vote of the Catholic Church.
Perhaps the church has an excessive number of CINO’s (Catholic in name only) as the church prides itself as being a staunch anti-abortion advocate.
Trump was a great friend of the Christian community and a strong anti-abortion president.
Still another voting block for the Republicans to figure out is the women’s vote. The poling results I heard were 57% Biden, 42% Trump. Trump was the women’s friend and the family’s friend. His patriotism, protectionism and provision for America were above reproach.
These are just a few of the major obstacles facing the Republican Party and I didn’t even mention the liberal socialist-trending media.
Without compromising their morality, integrity and principles, the Republicans need to figure out a way to increase their religious vote and woman vote. This is almost impossible when Trump had their backs and many still voted for Biden?
Good grief.
Bernie Bolha
Upper Yoder Township
