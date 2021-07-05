House lawmakers have introduced the Postal Reform Act (HR 3076). This legislation addresses two priorities that will play a significant part in overtaking the United States Postal Service’s financial problems, and keep advocates of private mail delivery from claiming the USPS is a relic that should be overtaken by electronic communications.
The first is the repeal of the mandate that the postal service pre-fund decades’ worth of health benefits for its future retirees, which was enacted in 2006.
The second is the reform of the Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB) program to maximize participation in Medicare once active postal employees (as of Jan. 1, 2023) retire and reach age 65.
Annuitants as of Jan. 1, 2023, will be given the choice of whether to remain in the existing FEHB system or participate in the postal version of the program that requires enrollment in Medicare Parts A and B, and retirees over the age of 65 who have chosen not to enroll in Medicare B, will be given a one-time opportunity to do so with no late-enrollment penalty.
Annuitants who elect to remain in the existing FEHB will not be required to enroll in Medicare.
Letter carriers have successfully lobbied to ensure exceptions to the requirement to enroll in Medicare for those covered under other insurance arrangements (such as VA) and those who live in a place where there are not Medicare participating providers.
Joseph Antal
Ebensburg
President Emeritus of the Pennsylvania State Association of Letter Carriers
