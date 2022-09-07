First, let me say that I do not know Mike Tedesco. However, anyone who wishes to help the Johnstown area
should have the full backing of our legislators.
It was disheartening to hear the negativity expressed by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., state Rep. Frank Burns and John DeBartola. It would be in the best interest of our communities, residents and morale if we all worked with Vision Together 2025 to help improve the lives of our residents.
Negativity is the downfall of many a good idea.
Read the Pennsylvania Constitution’s changes carefully before you vote yes or no on them. The GOP General Assembly wishes to change our Constitution to suit their philosophies, not necessarily for the good of our commonwealth.
As voters, we must educate ourselves as to what our state Constitution currently professes and why does it need changing.
We cannot let these changes occur without our scrutiny.
Pat Vaneman
Johnstown
