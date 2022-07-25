The recent outrageous and unexpected decision by UPMC Somerset to close one if its county’s crown jewels is no longer breaking news, however, it has stuck in the craw of many members of the community.
To date, at least three protests, spontaneously organized by concerned citizens, have been held. The first, conducted outside of the hospital on July 5, was attended by more than 100 people, including the undersigned.
Andy Rush, the Somerset Hospital CEO, quietly ambled over to the head of the procession and commenced to say the reasons why the beloved In Touch Hospice Center, made possible by the largesse of the Wheeler family, will be closed Aug. 1 and converted to administrative offices. It is not about the money, it’s because most people prefer home care, he claimed.
Those who have nursed loved ones disagreed. I didn’t hesitate to respond with several comments, including “Nonsense.”
A very sad day for the community.
Hopefully, the UPMC hierarchy in Pittsburgh will abandon their preposterous decision in the interests of human decency rather than its bottom line.
Virginia Malcolm
Somerset
