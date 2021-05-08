I am sorry that the writer to the Readers’ Forum on April 28, 2021, laments that our country is no longer a Christian nation. Only questions remain in my noggin after reading that opinion.
What does it mean to be a Christian nation?
When does the writer think we were a Christian nation?
Was it when we owned slaves and brokered our Constitution on the agreement that slaves counted as three-fifths of a person, but these poor souls were not free, had no rights and suffered unspeakable atrocities?
Was it when millions of Americans died in a war to free these slaves under the guise of preserving Southern states’ rights?
Was it when we denied women the right to own property and vote?
Was it when we denied citizenship to hard working Chinese immigrants who helped build our railroads?
Was it when hundreds were killed in the Tulsa race massacre?
Was it when police attacked protesters on the Edmund Pettus bridge?
Was it when Bishop Fulton Sheen’s colleagues were abusing children and adolescents?
Was it when we put African American soldiers in higher fatality situations during the Vietnam War?
One last question: As a well-educated Christian, don’t you think that whatever happens to Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi after this life is between them and God, and perhaps you and I know nothing about what is in their hearts?
Larnie Barnhart
Johnstown
