In the past weeks, I’ve watched as the double standard of justice in this country is on full display. We have accusations of spying, bribery, corruption at the highest level of government. Democrats and Republicans have been accused of high crimes, and yet only the Republicans get charged. It seems to me, if there are crimes and found guilty, both should be put away equally.
It’s my opinion that the great nations of the world during the past 2,000 years have all fallen into the same trap – greed and power. China is on the verge of taking over South America with bases in many South American countries and Cuba. We ignore their aggressions.
Our good jobs were sent overseas and we wonder why we have such a homeless and drug problem – crime is being ignored, prisons shut down and police defunded.
Democrat and Republican lawmakers are only interested in their agendas and not that of average Americans. No matter what your ethnicity, the national debt will grow to an estimated $56 trillion in less than 10 years and the dollar is in danger of losing its world-currency status. What will the repercussions be if that happens?
We are on the verge of a nuclear war and yet our focus is on equity and inclusion and sexual orientation. It’s time for us to take a good long look at what our future will be if we continue to head down a path of self-destruction. We need to wake up before we have no liberty and no justice for all.
Stan Carrier
Westmont
