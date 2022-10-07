My drive home from Maryland was filled with rain and wandering, but when I exited off state Route 56 toward downtown, I wondered when the leaves had changed. Maryland was still green when I left for home. I walked through my front door and told my mom that the leaves hadn’t changed yet back home. I didn’t notice the switch.
Approaching your mid-twenties isn’t as daunting as it is miserable – at least for me. Sans tragic event, I will wake up the next day and the years will pass without choice. That, I suppose, is the miserable part. I spent twenty-two years in this town wanting to grow up and get out.
Home never changed and that was the same as dying. So, I left. I come back now for weddings of friends, births of kids, illness, heartbreaks. I drive in and notice the new stadium, new festivals, new last names, new wrinkles on my family, new closures. I became what was old.
When I talk about home in Maryland, home’s a coal town, never changing, never growing, always trapped. When I come back and find myself saying, “It was never like this when I was a kid,” home moves to Maryland. When you’re young, you change so fast that the world seems frozen. When you leave, you realize that nothing stays, even when you want it to, even when you need a repose. You can either watch the change or join in. But home, like the leaves, will always change.
Jack Weidner
Johnstown
