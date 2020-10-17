“Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them. ... For we are not contending against flesh and blood, but against the principalities, against the powers, against the world rulers of this present darkness, against the spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places.” (Ephesians 5:11; 6:12)
More than 61 million babies have been murdered through abortion since the inception of Roe v. Wade more than 47 years ago. New York and Virginia have both passed extreme measures of abortion laws.
Gov. Ralph Northam words were a full-term child could be delivered and kept comfortable, and then a discussion will ensue between the woman and doctor.
If opening the door to infanticide doesn’t alarm you, maybe it should.
Planned Parenthood has finally admitted that their founder, Margaret Sanger, practiced eugenics. They have removed her name from their New York headquarters.
Sanger felt that Blacks were an inferior race and needed to be removed. If that isn’t the largest case of social injustice, I don’t know what is. Blacks make up only 12% of the population, yet about 35% of the abortions involve Black women.
Hillary Clinton received the Margaret Sanger award on March 27, 2009. For years the pro-life people have been trying to make the eugenics of Sanger known. So finally we hear the truth from Planned Parenthood.
Do you stand for the sanctity of unborn human life?
Paulette Cononie Torchia
Johnstown
