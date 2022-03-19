Are we paying for an agenda? Drugs and bullets are killing our children. Americans are living in the streets while non-Americans are put up in hotels and given food and clothes.
Our economy is in shambles and anyone who speaks out is attacked. This is what happened to Donald Trump, his family and anyone who worked for him. This is going on all over the country, if you dare speak out you will be silenced.
Parents and their children are told to shut up or else. We are now treated like terrorists and criminals by our own government. We have a puppet in the White House and corruption and fanatics running our federal government.
Remember these words: A government by the people for the people. This even true anymore? We are on the verge of World War III and Joe Biden thinks climate change is more important.
God help us.
Ron Marol
Moxham
