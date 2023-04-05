I could see and smell the “bony pile” from my bedroom when I was growing up in the 1950s.
The waste coal would burn, and at night the hill would glow red along hundreds of cracks in the surface.
The sulfur smell would be constant. As a youngster, I thought it must be how hell looks and smells.
The Stonycreek River and Quemahoning Dam had sulfur-coated orange rocks lining the banks. Fish were nearly nonexistent and not many people ventured near the waters.
Watching this waste dump disappear will be wonderful. One more source of pollution that never should have existed is now being resolved thanks to the efforts of many people.
Thanks to the Conemaugh Township supervisors, Cambria and Somer- set commissioners, conservation districts, SCRIP, Mountain Laurel Trout Unlimited and many others involved for making the Benscreek and Stonycreek River watersheds and Quemahoning Dam into a growing recreational area.
Bob Spangler
Davidsville
