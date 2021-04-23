You see EOE (equal opportunity employer) on all ads for employment, even on signs in windows, but you can only apply online.
That means equal opportunity only applies to people who have the money to have computers or smart phones and can afford to be online.
I guess, as George Orwell says in “Animal Farm,” some are more equal than others.
This applies to almost everything, from doing surveys for free food from fast food restaurants, to getting on a schedule for COVID-19 vaccine.
I am tired of being discriminated against because I don’t have the money for or the knowledge to use this technology.
I am old and disabled, but a lot of people of all ages in this area are in the same boat.
Can’t anything be done by phone – to a real person – or by mail anymore?
I am disgusted and frustrated by this monetary discrimination.
N.E. Thomas
Hollsopple
