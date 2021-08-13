There was an article in the July 24 edition of The Tribune-Democrat talking about the influx of new people coming to Johnstown for the affordable housing our area has to offer.
The article went on to say how some people are receiving $5,000 grants to move here and help defray costs. That's fine. Anything to improve our area is welcome. Here's an idea all of us longtime city residents could get behind. If people are getting money to move here, why not pay us to stay here? The way I calculated it, you owe each of us $100,000. We could all use the money to pay for our costly sewer mandates. Or maybe we could buy a functioning city government that actually makes sensible decisions. Either you pay us, or some of us are moving to Philadelphia. I will be waiting by my mailbox.
D.A. Cassata
Johnstown
