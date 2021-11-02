I’ve never seen this county in such a mess as it is now. Our freedoms and way of life are under attack from within. Stupidity is being legislated. Socialism is the current fad and debt is out of control.
Some of our so-called leaders are just plain idiots. We need term limits. The media and large corporations are cooperating with this nonsense in the hope of currying political favor. This country is in rapid decline and it’s time for change, and the sooner, the better.
Judaeo-Christian philosophy, morals and ethics have created the greatest nation on earth. We serve and provide goods and services to others by sharing our time and talents through our work.
This takes education, discipline and effort. Nothing is free.
Our society is based on laws, which cannot be selectively enforced. Crime must be prosecuted, and immigration must be legal.
Illegal immigrants should not be able to vote or have the rights and benefits of citizenship. If you allow everyone into this country without regulation, eventually we will become third world. No borders, no country.
I believe informed citizens can set this nation right, but it’s hard to stay informed if you can’t trust the media or our leaders. They have lost their credibility. The COVID mandates are one result of this.
The revolution starts at the ballot box, as long as we can maintain election integrity.
Voter I.D. must be enforced, so you can have some confidence in election results for a peaceful transition of power.
David Vella
Johnstown
