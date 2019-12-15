Every day we see more and more evidence of an entitlement attitude sweeping through the masses of youth and young adults. The problem is widespread and seems to be reaching epic proportions. The value system in our culture is not what it was years ago, and the erosion of respect and regard for parents and authority figures is destroying families and communities
What can be done to turn the tide?
We can blame the distortion of principals on many things, but at the end of the day the answer lies with them.
Children will either grow up appreciating what you do or expecting you to do more. They will either be grateful or greedy with entitlement.
They will either be respectful of your boundaries or resentful of your beliefs.
They will either reciprocate after receiving the benefits of your efforts or refuse to respond in your hour of need.
They will either promote peaceful relationships or put pressure on everyone to satisfy their demands. They will either assume the requirements of self-sacrifice or adopt the attitude of selfish interests.
What they choose determines whether they ever enter adulthood to become a contributing member of society or not, and that choice has nothing to do with you. Their choice reflects their response to the call of God to be mature and complete lacking nothing.
Ecclesiastes 12:1: Remember your creator while you are young. In years to come, you will be burdened down with troubles and say, “I don’t enjoy life anymore.”
Kirstin DiNinno
Central City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.