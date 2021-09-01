Benjamin Disraeli is quoted as saying, “There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies and statistics.” However, some say that Mark Twain was actually the origin of that statement. Twain did say, “Statistics is the art of never having to say you’re wrong.”
In the Aug. 7 Readers’ Forum, Marvin Gindlesperger, “Politicians, experts creating narrative,” demonstrates both of these statements very well as he cites statistics without providing context from Eudra- Vigilance and VAERS, the European and CDC databases respectively, regarding reported adverse effects after taking the COVID-19 vaccine.
Had he bothered to actually read the disclaimers on the websites of the organizations, Gindlesperger might have reconsidered publishing his letter, which has been widely debunked as totally misleading and not meaningful.
For example, CDC itself warns, “VAERS reports alone cannot be used to determine if a vaccine caused or contributed to an adverse event or illness. The reports may contain information that is incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental or unverifiable,” and later it says, “The number of reports alone cannot be interpreted or used to reach conclusions about the existence, severity, frequency, or rates of problems associated with vaccines.”
Similar disclaimers are made about the statistics from EudraVigilance.
I realize that the Reader’s Forum publishes readers’ opinions; however, I wish they would avoid or at least discourage publication of questionable views, especially about such an important topic.
Jim Wolfe
Johnstown
