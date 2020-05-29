I never thought I would hear from a governor that he wants to cut health benefits for cystic fibrosis patients.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, of New York, is considering this to reduce his budget.
These are programs that keep patients alive, hopefully until a cure is found.
The cost of these drugs is expensive. I don’t think you can put a price on a life.
I have a grandson with cystic fibrosis and being a grandfather, I would give my last breath for my grandson.
My concern now is Gov. Tom Wolf, hoping this never enters his thoughts.
What scares me now about the governor is that he attended a secret meeting in La Costa, California, in November 2017. It wasn’t kept secret because of a Washington Post reporter, Janell Ross. This is where they planned on how to take Trump down.
You are known by the company you keep. I would add, also, the meetings you attend. Someone at the meeting left unattended conference documents. The agenda lists the conference name as Beyond #Resistance: Reclaiming our Progressive Future.
This should make us all shudder at this thought.
Those attending were Nancy Pelosi, George Soros, Van Jones, and Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood.
What draws these people together is they are all friends with Bill Gates. Gates and Soros are in favor of population control and want to do away with religion and money as we know it and use world digital only currency.
Joseph T. Torchia Sr.
Johnstown
