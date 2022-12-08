I would like to thank Cub Scout Pack 217 as well as the the students who comprise the public service class at Westmont Hilltop High School for two very productive food drives benefitting the food pantry at St. Clement Catholic Church, one of the many food pantries serving Cambria County.
Through their efforts, as well as others who donated to the pantry, we are able to keep our shelves full for all those who need assistance. It is very rewarding to see these young people spending part of their time helping their neighbors in need.
Richard Von Schlichten
Director of St Clement Food Pantry
