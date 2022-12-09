Would you allow your teenagers to go to an arena with hundreds of strangers alone? You wouldn’t have any idea what kind of ideas they would present to your children. And these children probably would believe what these brave souls would tell about their own maladies and for symptoms to look for. Further, the teenagers would hang on every word of those who say they have thousands of followers.
The strangers would give their name and maybe their age. But how could your teenagers know if they were telling the truth?
Bryan Just presents the following in his fall article in Salvo magazine. He names a girl on TikTok who boasts having 15 million followers and another girl with 2 million following her on YouTube.
Their influence claims to involve a mental illness. Their followers identify with them and exhibit the symptoms.
Thus, the professionals have dubbed it “mass social media-induced illness.”
Another TokTok person has written about and shown videos of his dissociative identity disorder, claiming to have about 32 distinct personalities he can call up individually at will. This, no doubt, has piqued the interest of easily influenced young people.
Not knowing these influencers’ spiritual state, is it possible that they are demon-possessed or demon-obsessed?
The children and teens don’t realize the danger lurking online. Romans 8: 38-39 mentions that demons and powers are real and do assault us if we dabble in things we don’t understand. But these verses confirm that if we stay close to God, He will keep us from them.
May I suggest Rabbi Jonathan Cahn’s newest book “The Return of the Gods”? He is a Messianic Rabbi who is true to Scripture.
Wanda Barrett
Bedford
