On Jan. 20, Joe Biden took office as president and within hours the Keystone Pipeline was dead causing 11,000 union jobs lost.
Remember, he said good paying union jobs. Then in a few days later, he stopped drilling on federal lands.
John Kerry told the coalminers to go get another job, such as windmills and solar panels. Where are these jobs?
China is providing the solar panels, remember Solyndra solar panels? They went broke after government money stopped. Also, this way to produce energy is very costly, so get ready.
We had a windmill factory locally, but look at what happened to it. These jobs paid about half what union jobs pay.
Biden signed bills for the LGBT. They can now join Armed Forces services and the government considered letting boys and girls decide what gender they are on any given day, so boys who can’t make it in boys’ sports, can now join the girls’ teams. Is that fair?
He also signed bills letting thousands of immigrants into our country crossing our southern border, not knowing what diseases they are bringing. He said he has an obligation to those immigrants not caring about our people on our southern borders.
He is reversing most of Donald Trump’s bills. This is a vendetta on Trump and conservatives views.
This is what you voted for so live with it.
Butch Sheehan
Geistown Borough
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.